CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we’re taking a look at the state of the state’s economy.

In Segment 1, we hear from West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts talks about concerns with the state’s economy amid a recent WalletHub study that claims the Mountain State’s economy is the worst in the nation.

Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, joins us for Segments 3 and 4 to discuss the Commission’s mission with roadways and the economy as well as programs the Commission works with throughout the region.

Also in Segment 2, we hear from local chef, Paul Smith about his recent nomination for a James Beard Award and his time at the awards ceremony in Chicago.