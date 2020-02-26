Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

State Sen. Rollan Roberts talks tax plans, vaping issues

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican State Sen. Rollan Roberts gives his thoughts on the state’s tax plan and talks about an issue that is ever-present in the United States but has lately flown under the radar – vaping.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events