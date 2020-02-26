State Sen. Rollan Roberts talks tax plans, vaping issues

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Republican State Sen. Rollan Roberts gives his thoughts on the state’s tax plan and talks about an issue that is ever-present in the United States but has lately flown under the radar – vaping.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Fairmont Regional Medical Center Closure, Tax Plan, & Accomplishments at the Capitol
- Trump addresses nation on Coronavirus fears
- Busy ‘Crossover Day’ at West Virginia Legislature
- Local cops raid wrong home
- Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors
- Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu
- Coronavirus test pending for one northern Virginia resident, no confirmed cases
- Huntington woman indicted in WV’s largest elderly fraud scam
- Chapmanville students wins trip to space camp
- New videos help train Ohio schools to use threat assessment