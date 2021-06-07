‘Stay to the issues’: Rep. McKinley on President Biden’s infrastructure bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Rep. David McKinley (R) from West Virginia’s 1st District discusses various topics, including Reta May’s life sentencing, President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, corridor H, and West Virginia losing its congressional seat.

McKinley is one of two professional engineers in the entire congress. He says he’s behind what U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is trying to do as the Republican representative. He’s behind what Biden’s trying to do with this bill. “We need to address the infrastructure, sewer, water lines, roads and bridges. But also broadband. And that’s where Shelley comes in,” said McKinley. “[Shelley] would stick to those matters, the basics and the core of what makes up infrastructure. It would pass bipartisan overwhelmingly.”

However, McKinley disagrees with Biden’s social issues being in the infrastructure bill. “They’re good issues. I know they’re important for society. But don’t lump them in with an infrastructure bill,” said McKinley. “When you add the other things into it, it causes a delay. That’s where we have to get this thing. Tactic. Stay to the issues that need to be done.”

