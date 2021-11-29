Suddenlink, Build Back Better’s in West Virginia; meet our new Inside West Virginia Politics co-host, Amanda Barren

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics welcomes a new co-host to the program. 13 News’ very own Evening Anchor, Amanda Barren.

In Segment One, we are joined by Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to talk about COVID-19 and safety tips on Thanksgiving and travel.

We are joined by Gary Zuckett, executive director of the West Virginia Citizen Action Group in Segment Two to discuss Build Back Better and how it can influence West Virginia.

Segment Three has our co-hosts joined by Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the Public Service Commission to talk about Suddenlink and the complaints against them and the idea of building a call center in West Virginia.

Our program ends today with a retrospective look at Amanda Barren’s career and what has led up to her joining the 13 News crew.