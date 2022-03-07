CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of guests to discuss various topics that revolve around the Mountain State, including Suddenlink, homelessness and more.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis sits down with Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha, Minority Leader) about the controversial homelessness bill, House Bill 4753.

In Segment Two, Mark talks to Attorney Rusty Webb of the Webb Law Centre about the class action lawsuit against Suddenlink.

Amanda Barren talks to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) in Segment Three about the EPA and what Morrisey calls, “sweeping broad-brush regulations.”

We end today’s episode with Amanda Barren talking to Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) in Segment Four about the Smart 529 program.