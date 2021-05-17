Suddenlink to submit improvement plan for West Virginia customers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Charlotte Lane, the Public Service Commission Chair, discusses the letter she wrote to the heads of Suddenlink, requesting for them to submit a plan by Monday, June 7.

The plan should detail what the company will fix to address common complaints West Virginia customers have, such as bills not being posted promptly, cut-offs being done in an untimely way and excessive 911 fees being charged to customers.

Lane also says she wants to see plans for a Suddenlink Customer Call Center in West Virginia. There are no call centers in the Mountain State at this time. She also wants the company to properly train technicians who can fix the problems many customers call about.

Suddenlink has 350,000 customers in 31 West Virginia counties.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.