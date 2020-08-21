Superintendent Burch talks options for school reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch explains how the county has been working on reopening plans for months, why the county needed to provide options for parents, and where the state stands with extracurricular activities.

