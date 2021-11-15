Thank you for your service: Honoring our U.S. military and veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we’re dedicating our show to our U.S. military and veterans in honor of the recent Veterans Day holiday.

In Segment 1, we’re joined by Capt. James McCormick, (ret.), National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart who is sharing his message to elected officials to make sure they honor their commitments to veterans and their families. McCormick says he met with President Joe Biden on Veterans Day to discuss this topic.

Brig. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, joins us for Segment 2 to talk about the importance of Veterans Day and showing support for veterans across the country. Crane stays with us in Segment 3 to discuss the opportunities available to those considering joining the National Guard.

For Segment 4, we’re joined by a special guest, 2LT. Allie Curtis, U.S. Army. She is the daughter of our very own host and Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis. In this father-daughter interview, Allie explains what made her decide to join the army and tells us about the opportunities her service has opened for her.