CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we are on the House floor discussing the abortion bill and the income tax cut bill.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer). Segment Two brings Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha, Minority Leader) and Segment Three has Del. John Hardy (R-Berkeley).

We end today’s episode with Sec. of State Mac Warner (R-WV) talking about election security.