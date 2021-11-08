The Build Back Better Plan and Medicare expansion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) joins us in Segment One to discuss the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better plan. In Segment Two, we hear from Kat Stoll with West Virginians for Affordable Health Care on why the organization believes dental care is needed as a part of Medicare

Eric Berger of the Oral Health Coalition joins us in Segment Three to talk more about Medicare expansion and how it will be paid for under the Build Back Better Plan. In Segment Four, we hear from a group opposing the Build Back Better Plan with Jason Huffman from West Virginians for Prosperity stopping by the show to talk more about why they think the bill “is a bad idea” for the Mountain State.