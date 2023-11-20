CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the U.S. Senate race, the Huntington Mayor race, the foster care system and a multi-state drug indictment.

In Segment One, we talk to Zachary Shrewsbury (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate about his candidacy.

In Segment Two, we talk to Patrick Farrell (R) Candidate for Huntington Mayor about this candidacy.

In Segment Three, we talk to Kimberly Wilds, Western Regional CASA, about the foster care system in West Virginia.

We end today’s episode with Will Thompson, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia about a multi-state drug trafficking sting.