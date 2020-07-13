The future of the Atlanta Coast Pipeline and the impact of solar panels on West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the halting of the Atlanta Coast Pipeline will directly impact the state, why one local business decided to convert to solar energy and why some believe solar energy makes sense for Mountain State businesses.

How the Atlantic Coast Pipeline could positively impact West Virginia

In segment one, Charlie Burd, the executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, explains why he believes the halting of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is disappointing, why all may not be lost with construction and why he thinks the construction will be good for the state.

The Atlanta Coast Pipeline and its negative impact on the Mountain State

In segment two, Karan Ireland, with the West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club explains why she believes the decision to halt the Atlanta’s Coast Pipeline’s construction was the best decision, how several organizations vowed to continue to fight the construction and how the pipeline would negatively impact the Mountain State.

Converting to solar panels and the importance of having a low carbon footprint

In segment three, Nancy Bruns, co-owner of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, explains why the company is converting over to solar energy, why they believe it’s so important to have a low carbon footprint and how they expect to make their large investment back within 5-7 years.

How solar energy could impact West Virginia businesses

In segment four, Zach Drennan, co-owner of Revolt-Energy, who is converting J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works to solar energy, explains how exciting the project is for the Mountain State, why he believes solar energy makes economic sense for West Virginia businesses and how the solar energy industry will positively impact the job market for the state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories