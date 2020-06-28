MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk with two men running for West Virginia Attorney General, discuss one of the Supreme Court’s recent rulings with the executive director of Fairness West Virginia and look into the future of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital at their recent topping-out ceremony.

In segment 4, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital CEO Albert Wright Jr. and Chief Operating Officer Amy Bush Marone explain why the hospital’s future facility will benefit West Virginia, what future treatments and technology we can expect and how the completed facility will provide much-needed visual distractions for sick children.

