The highlights of the 2021 legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Del. Roger Hanshaw (R) Clay, Speaker of the House, discusses the highlights of the West Virginia 2021 legislative session, including:

  • Passing state budgeting within 60 days with no extra expense to taxpayers
  • Passing a state bill that creates an immediate court of appeals, 
  • The 0 – 100 vote that rejected Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax deduction bill, 
  • expansion of previous bills to allow more telehealth and improvements on internet access in West Virginia. 

