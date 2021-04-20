The highlights of the 2021 legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Del. Roger Hanshaw (R) Clay, Speaker of the House, discusses the highlights of the West Virginia 2021 legislative session, including:
- Passing state budgeting within 60 days with no extra expense to taxpayers
- Passing a state bill that creates an immediate court of appeals,
- The 0 – 100 vote that rejected Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax deduction bill,
- expansion of previous bills to allow more telehealth and improvements on internet access in West Virginia.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.