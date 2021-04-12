Countdown to Tax Day
The ‘Human Crisis’ immigration and the Infrastructure bills

Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin discusses the ‘human crisis’ at the U.S./Mexico border after his visit.

Manchin suggests what needs to be fixed with the immigration problem, pointing to the criminal element of immigration in which the Cartel is profiting off human suffering.

The Senator also talks about why he’s against a single infrastructure bill that would incorporate everything in one package. “We need to separate it — we need to get back to regular order. We need to get all in the input we can from 100 senators — the majority and the minority,” said Manchin.

