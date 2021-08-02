The importance of investing in West Virginia community and technical colleges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Del. Joshua Higginbotham, (R) Putnam, discusses the importance of investing in community and technical colleges in West Virginia. Higginbotham says 60% of jobs will soon require a two-year degree or a trade of some kind.

Higginbotham also discusses the importance of filling out FASFA for students who want to apply for colleges.