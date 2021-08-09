The importance of Paid Family and Medical Leave in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Kelly Allen, the Executive Direct of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, talks about the importance of Paid Family and Medical Leave being considered in Congress.

According to Allen, 1 in 5 people have paid medical leave with a higher-paying job. With lower-wage workers, 1 in 20 people have paid medical leave.

