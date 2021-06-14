The importance of repairing West Virginia roads

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Del. Daniel Linville (R) from Cabell County discusses the importance of the roads in West Virginia being fixed.

“It’s a continuance of our work to try to fix the darn roads here in the state of West Virginia. It’s very important because with all this money that’s coming in from the federal government and several other areas, and the cost inning creases we’ve begun to see in materials, to deploy this money as fast as we can,” said Linville. “It’s the third year out of three we’ve made an additional appropriation out of our general revenue new fund.”

