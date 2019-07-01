Mayor Goodwin talks tourism in Charleston, West Virginia

Amy Goodwin, Mayor Of Charleston, W.Va., talks about tourism in the Capitol City.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

We take this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics on the water, as we go aboard the riverboat the River Queen to talk about the importance of tourism in West Virginia!

Sports tourism and the Shawnee Sports Complex

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango talks about sports tourism and the Shawnee Sports Complex.

The impact of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Tim Brady, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, talks about the impact of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Chef Paul Smith talks culinary tourism in West Virginia

Chef Paul Smith, Corporate Chef at Buzz Food Services, talks about culinary tourism in the Mountain State.