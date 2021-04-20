CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, State Senator Mike Woelfel (D), Cabell, and Minority Whip in the West Virginia Senate discusses some of the lowlights of the 2021 legislative session.

The State Senator says a lowlight was the lack of transparency during the session due to the Capitol building being closed. “Citizens have a constitutional right to be present, to address their grievances with this legislators, [and] to peaceably assemble,” said Woelfel. “Keeping the public out was bad policy. It looked bad — it was bad.”

Another lowlight Woelfel discussed was the budget cuts to higher education, specifically to Marshall University and West Virginia University. He also says they’ve disrespected public education Pre-K – 12 by now funding for-profit public charter schools and allowing private schools to have vouchers. “All of this sucks money from our public education, which wasn’t in great shape to start with.”

