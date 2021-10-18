All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
The money of politics: What’s happening in West Virginia and Washington DC

Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin discusses her request for a special session of the West Virginia Legislature and Governor Jim Justice’s reaction. She also talks about what the city has been doing with federal funding and how events returning to Charleston have affected the city’s economy. We hear more about the money of politics from State Treasurer Riley Moore and Seth Distefano, Policy Outreach Director for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, stops by to talk about the child tax credit and the Build Back Better bill.

