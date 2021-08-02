The Mountain State’s economic boom on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, host and Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis and our guests discuss the economic climate in the Mountain State.

West Virginia sees steady rate of unemployment decrease

In Segment 1, Steve Roberts, The President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, recently had an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail titled “WV coming out of economic slumber.” Robert discusses how West Virginia is seeing some good signs such as an unemployment rate below the national average, steadily-increasing workforce participation and an economy that is improving faster than the national average.

Despite these positive signs, many companies are still looking for workers and are even offering sign-up incentives to attract people to sign up. Roberts says this may be because there are not enough workers for those jobs.

Live on the Levee boosts tourism in Charleston

In Segment 2, Jim Strawn, the MC for “Live on the Levee” discusses how successful the live music events and vendors are this summer.

Strawn says the event brings in business for Charleston and small business owners in the area. Some attendees travel a good distance to enjoy their time at the event and spend money.

For a full schedule for Live on the Levee, click here.

How the TBT brought an economic boom to Charleston

In Segment 3, Tim Brady, President and CEO of the Charleston Visitor and Convention Bureau, explains the economic boom Charleston is experiencing after COVID-19 guidelines loosened across West Virginia.

Brady talks about The Basketball Tournament (TBT) that was recently in town and brought an estimated $8.6 million in economic impact with 16 teams plus their fan bases all here staying in hotels, eating, shopping, buying gas—all of the things that you do when you are visiting a city for an extended time.

The importance of investing in West Virginia community and technical colleges

In Segment 4, Del. Joshua Higginbotham, (R) Putnam, discusses the importance of investing in community and technical colleges in West Virginia. Higginbotham says 60% of jobs will soon require a two-year degree or a trade of some kind.

Higginbotham also discusses the importance of filling out FASFA for students who want to apply for colleges.