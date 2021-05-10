Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

The new common COVID-19 variant in WV

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in West Virginia, discusses the latest coronavirus news in the Mountain State, such as how the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 is becoming the most common variant of the United States and in West Virginia.

According to Marsh, The U.K. variant is 50% more infectious and lethal, along with a higher chance for children to get it, which is the state’s focus on vaccinations have switched toward getting them vaccinated.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS