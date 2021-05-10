The new common COVID-19 variant in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in West Virginia, discusses the latest coronavirus news in the Mountain State, such as how the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 is becoming the most common variant of the United States and in West Virginia.

According to Marsh, The U.K. variant is 50% more infectious and lethal, along with a higher chance for children to get it, which is the state’s focus on vaccinations have switched toward getting them vaccinated.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.