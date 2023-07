CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Senate Page Program and the Kanawha County Commission.

In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for Kanawha County Commission Chris Walters.

In Segments One and Two, we talk to Becky Neal about her work with the Senate Page Program, being a cancer survivor and a skydiver.

We end today’s episode of Mayor Carolyn Rader with the city of Ripley about the 4th of July Parade.