The Shawnee Sports Complex estimated to bring more than $100M after first 4 years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Ben Salango (D), Kanawha County Commissioner, discusses his contributions around the county, including his involvement in the Shawnee Sports Complex. Salango says the sports complex will bring in more than $100 million in its first four years — money he says is going back to employees, businesses and workers throughout the valley, not just the county.

Salango has also announced his candidacy for the Kanawha County Commission in 2022.