CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis joins a variety of people talking about the special session, the opioid settlement and Boone Memorial Health.

Segments One and Two discuss the special session. In Segment One, Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) joins us and in Segment Two, Del. Joey Garcia (D-Marion) joins us.

The Lawyer in the Municipal Opioid Lawsuits, Attorney Rusty Webb joins us in Segment Three.

We end today’s episode shifting gears from politics to health with Ray Harrell with Boone Memorial Health.