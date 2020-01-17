The State of the State address and Legislative plans for 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we take a look at some of the issues that are important to and will be pushed by groups in the 2020 West Virginia Legislative session.

Governor Jim Justice on State of the State Address

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice talks about West Virginia’s coal industry, the end of the investigation into him and his family, and the 2020 State of the State Address

Senate President Mitch Carmichael discusses legislative session topics

Senate President Mitch Carmichael talks about the repeal of the business inventory tax, his opinions on the Fairness Act, and medical marijuana.

WV ALF-CLO President Josh Sword shares concerns of legislative session’s effect on workers

Josh Sword, President of the AFL-CLO of West Virginia talks about the organization’s concerns of how the legislative session and budget situation will affect organized laborers, including right to work, tax shifts and PEIA.

Minority Leader Delegate Tim Miley reacts to the State of the State Address

Minority Leader Tim Miley, a delegate from Harrison County, says he didn’t hear a lot of “substance as far as a policy agenda and vision for the state of West Virginia,” but appreciated some points such as plans regarding hunger crisis issues and plans to remove the IDD waitlist program.