CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about electric school buses and newspapers.

In Segment One, IWVP Host Mark Curtis talks to Mark Nestlen, Green Power Motor Company, and Del. Chris Toney (R) Raleigh – Vice-Chair Education about the Green Power Motor Company.

In Segment Two, we talk to Barry Miller, Calhoun County bus driver, and Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams about Green Power Motor Company.

In Segments Three and Four, we talk to Del. Doug Skaff (D) Kanawha – Minority Leader about a number of topics, including the Charleston Gazette-Mail and the Herald-Dispatch.