The West Virginia State Fair returns this August

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Kent Leonhardt, the West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture, discusses the 96th annual West Virginia State Fair.

Leonhardt says masks are not required for patrons, but vendors who are inside will be wearing masks. “You can see the smiles on people’s faces,” said Leonhardt.

The West Virginia State Fair will take place from Aug. 12th-21st.

Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are happy to announce the concert series for the 96th annual event set for August 12-21, 2021, featuring Nelly (8/12), Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods (8/13), for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James (8/14), STYX (8/15), Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd (8/19), Brantley Gilbert (8/20), and the Buckin’B Bull Ride (8/21).

Mac Powell & The Family Reunion and Shenandoah will play as free shows on August 16 and 17, respectively.

ArtistDate of Performance
NELLYAug. 8th
Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel WoodsAug. 13th
KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. JamesAug. 14th
STYXAug. 15th
Tracy Lawrence and Tracy ByrdAug. 19th
Brantley GilbertAug. 20th

You can buy tickets for the fair by following this link.

