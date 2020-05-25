Tourism, outdoor activities, & Republican candidates for Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk with tourism officials about the latest developments in West Virginia’s reopening, including new restrictions, employment opportunities, and how you can stay safe while enjoying the outdoors. Then, we talk with two republicans running for the United States Senate about their priorities and concerns.

ACE Adventure Resort talks Mountain State tourism

In segment 1, Haynes Mansfield, marketing director of ACE Adventure Resort reflects on the importance of tourism to the Mountain state, details some of the new restrictions and practices that are in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and tells us about some employment opportunities in the industry.

Keeping safe in the ‘new normal’ with WV Hospitality & Travel Association

In segment 2, West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association’s Richie Heath discusses the impact of reopening outdoor activities on other sectors in the state and shares some advice on how to keep yourself safe as you venture out into this new normal we find ourselves in.

Senator Capito on her run for re-election, responding to criticisms

In segment 3, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito tells us why she wants to continue her position in the Senate, responds to some of competitor Allen Whitt’s criticisms, and highlights some of her highest priorities to focus on.

Senate Candidate Whitt on his platform, concern over state, federal government entities

In segment 4, Republican Candidate for Senate Allen Whitt tells us about his platform and views, some of his concerns regarding state and federal governmental entities, and why he believes people should vote for him over incumbent senator Shelley Moore Capito.

