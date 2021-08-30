Two WV Delegates start a legislative podcast

In Segment 3, Delegate Kayla Young (D) of Kanawha County and Delegate Joshua Higginbotham (R) of Putnam County have announced their new bipartisan legislative podcast. They have partnered with Mountaineer Media. Their show will be called Two sides of the same Mountain. “We felt it was best that Republicans and Democrats actually talk about the issues, and even though Kayla and I have a lot of disagreements on policy, we get along, and we just want to have conversations with different people about policy,” said Higginbotham.

“Our goal is to talk about the issues and show that we do get along as people,” said Young. “We’re not going to get to a point of understanding unless we can have that conversation. People shouting at each other is never going to.”