U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on the legalization of marijuana, fight against opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart talks about how, in the midst of the impeachment trial, the nation still continued the fight against opioids, and shares his thoughts on the push for the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

