Update on RISE WV, the US-Mexico border, & United Way 211

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — In this week’s episode, we get an update on the RISE WV program, the situation at the US-Mexico border, and the United Way talks about its 211 resource.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Update on RISE WV and 2016 Flood Recovery

Major General James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, gives an update on the RISE WV program and recovery from the 2016 floods.

Rabbi Urecki talks US-Mexico border, immigration, and refugees

Rabbi Victor Urecki, of the B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston, West Virginia, talks about his visit to the US-Mexico border, immigration reform, and refugees.

United Way 211 & Holiday Resources

Barb Mallory, the West Virginia Statewide Director for United Way’s 211, talks about the resources they have available going into the holiday season.