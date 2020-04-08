US Attorney Mike Stuart on the West Virginia Fraud Task Force

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Mike Stuart, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, talks about the West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, a joint state and federal operation, and how one of its main goals is to make sure the proper equipment gets to where it needs to be. He assures us that we will make it through this, if we just listen to the professionals.
