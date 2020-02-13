US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on the VA Medical Center and her vote in the impeachment trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) shares her frustrations about the ongoing investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, gives her opinion on the State of the Union Address, and tells us why she voted to acquit President Donald Trump.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Public health guidelines related to severe flooding
- Girl Scout, 98, continues tradition of selling cookies
- MIT study shows West Virginia voting app vunerable to hackers
- West Virginia State Police search for wanted sex offender
- Ohio roads closed due to high water
- WV medical centers raising awareness during Heart Health Month
- Missing girl found dead in SC; homicide investigation begins
- Dog in animal cruelty case now up for adoption in North Carolina
- Morgantown Police respond to report of armed man in Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot
- Minford, Ohio man arrested and charged with rape