US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on the VA Medical Center and her vote in the impeachment trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) shares her frustrations about the ongoing investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, gives her opinion on the State of the Union Address, and tells us why she voted to acquit President Donald Trump.

