Using the CARES Act funding and how to help those in need throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to spend the state’s CARES Act funding, how to prepare for the second wave of the coronavirus and what still needs to be done to help those in need throughout the Mountain State.

WV Del. Mike Pushkin shares his thoughts on how to CARES Act funding

In segment 1, West Virginia Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) explains why he disagrees with some of Justices’ decisions on how the state should spend the CARES Act funds, why he encourages all West Virginia municipalities to apply for their share of the money and why he believes the funds should be spent on “struggling” Mountain State families and business, not to fix roads.

Rev. Watts on healthcare below the poverty level and the CARES Act

In segment 2, Rev. Matthew Watts with Grace Bible Church in Charleston explains why be believes 20% of the CARES Act funds should be dedicated to the 20% living below the poverty level in West Virginia, how the coronavirus pandemic helped to identify the lack of healthcare for those living in poverty and why the state simply needs to develop a plan to help the impoverished.

WV Del. Tully on COVID-19 supplies and fighting opioid addiction in a pandemic

In segment 3, West Virginia Del. Heather Tully (R-Nicholas) explains why healthcare is one of the big issues she plans to tackle while in office, why she believes the state should stockpile supplies for a possible second COVID-19 wave and what needs to change in the fight against opioid addiction during the pandemic.

Mountaineer Food Bank engages state to help end fight on hunger

In segment 4, Caitlin Cook with the Mountaineer Food Bank explains how the organization works to engage the state to help end the fight on hunger, how they worked with the National Guard to help feed children and the elderly throughout the pandemic and how programs will continue to help feed school children throughout the summer.

