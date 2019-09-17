VA Investigation, Candidate for Governor, & Sports Betting in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, we deep dive into the ongoing investigation into the multiple homicides at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, we talk to a democratic candidate for Governor in West Virginia, and we look at the sports betting apps coming to the Mountain State.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Attorney for Clarksburg VA Medical Center victims talks investigation

Tony O’Dell, an attorney for victims at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, talks about the investigation into the homicides at the medical center.

Stephen Smith talks running for West Virginia Governor

Stephen Smith, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, talks about why he is running for Governor of West Virginia.

DraftKings Chief Compliance Officer talks sports betting apps in West Virginia

Tim Dent, Chief Compliance Officer for DraftKings, talks about sports betting apps in West Virginia.