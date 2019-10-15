VA Investigation, Economic Outlook, & a New Candidate for Governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode we take a look at the latest on the investigation into the Clarksburg VA Hospital, redesignating the New River Gorge National River, the economic outlook for West Virginia, and another Democrat announces their candidacy for Governor.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Commissioner Ben Salango discuss run for West Virginia Governor

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango (D) discusses why he decided to run for Governor of West Virginia.

Rep. Miller talks 1 year in Congress, New River Gorge, & VA Investigation

Rep. Carol Miller (R) discusses her first year in Congress, the bill to redesignate the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the latest on the investigation into the Clarksburg VA Hospital, and more.

Sen. Capito talks VA Investigation, Broadband, & Tourism

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) gives her thoughts on the latest information on the investigation into the Clarksburg VA Hospital, broadband expansion in West Virginia, redesignating the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and more.

The Economic Outlook for West Virginia for 2020-2024

Professor John Deskins from the WVU Chambers College of Business & Economics presents the Economic Outlook for West Virginia for 2020-2024.