VA Medical Center Investigation, Presidential Impeachment Trial, & Insulin Costs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On today’s episode, we hear from Republican members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation about multiple issues, including their joint bill targeting the ongoing homicide investigation at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center and the presidential impeachment trial. We also talk to a Democratic delegate, whose recently proposed bill would put a cap on insulin co-pays.

Congressman McKinley talks impeachment process, Clarksburg VA Medical Center

In segment 1, Republican Congressman David McKinley talks about the impeachment process, the investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, and his feelings on the plan to end the use of fossil fuels by 2050.

Congresswoman Miller on transportation projects and economic development

In segment 2, Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller tells us about the most important part of her joint bill with Congressmen David McKinley and Alex Mooney, how transportation projects will impact economic development, and why she voted against the articles of impeachment.

Congressman Mooney discusses impeachment trial, running for reelection

In segment 3, Republican Congressman Alex Mooney shares the issues he feels are important as he runs for reelection, talks about introducing the joint bill targeting the VA Medical Center, and tells us what he finds most outrageous about the impeachment trial.

Delegate Barbara Fleischauer and 13 News Digital Reporter Erin Noon discuss prescription drug prices, insulin bill

In segment 4, Democratic Delegate Barbara Fleischauer and 13 News Digital Reporter Erin Noon discuss lowering prescription drug prices, the introduction of the insulin bill, and the recent caravan to Canada.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories