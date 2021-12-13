Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Vaccines, COVID-19, coal and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, in Segment One, our co-host Mark Curtis is joined by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) to talk about his involvement with the 11 other states fighting to stop federal vaccine mandates.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, calls into the show in Segment Two to talk to Mark Curtis about the Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge.

In Segment Three, co-host Amanda Barren sits down with Chris Hamilton, Executive Director of the West Virginia Coal Association, to talk about the supply and demand of coal.

To finish the show, Mark Curtis talks to Attorney Rusty Webb in Segment Four to discuss the opioid crisis and the lawsuits against “big pharma,” and their alleged role in the crisis.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS