Vaccines, COVID-19, coal and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, in Segment One, our co-host Mark Curtis is joined by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) to talk about his involvement with the 11 other states fighting to stop federal vaccine mandates.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, calls into the show in Segment Two to talk to Mark Curtis about the Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge.

In Segment Three, co-host Amanda Barren sits down with Chris Hamilton, Executive Director of the West Virginia Coal Association, to talk about the supply and demand of coal.

To finish the show, Mark Curtis talks to Attorney Rusty Webb in Segment Four to discuss the opioid crisis and the lawsuits against “big pharma,” and their alleged role in the crisis.

