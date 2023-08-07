CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Senate and Governor race, the corrections crisis and Veterans.

In Segment One, we talk to Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) about the biggest Senate race in the U.S.

In Segment Two, we talk to Rashida Yost (R-Candidate for West Virginia Governor) about her campaign.

In Segment Three, we talk to Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, about the corrections crisis.

We end today’s episode with Capt. James McCormick, Veterans Advocate, about Veterans in West Virginia.