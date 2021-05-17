Victims’ families’ attorney discusses Reta Mays’ sentencing

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Attorney Tony O’Dell talks about the recent sentencing of Reta Mays, a fraudulent nursing assistant, who confessed to using insulin to murder seven elderly patients at the Clarksburg Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center.

Mays was sentenced to serve seven consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years for an eighth victim she tried to kill, on Tuesday, May 11.

O’Dell, who represents some of the families of the victims, talks about what the families want out of their lawsuit against the VAMC.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS