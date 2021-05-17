Victims’ families’ attorney discusses Reta Mays’ sentencing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Attorney Tony O’Dell talks about the recent sentencing of Reta Mays, a fraudulent nursing assistant, who confessed to using insulin to murder seven elderly patients at the Clarksburg Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center.

Mays was sentenced to serve seven consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years for an eighth victim she tried to kill, on Tuesday, May 11.

O’Dell, who represents some of the families of the victims, talks about what the families want out of their lawsuit against the VAMC.

