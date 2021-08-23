Website launched against Sen. Joe Manchin

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, we hear from Steven Smith, who is Co-Chair of the organization West Virginia Can’t Wait. Earlier this week, Smith launched a website called Replace Joe Manchin. According to Smith, the organization’s “beef” is not with one party or the other, but it is with the wealthy groups of billionaires, millionaires and the politicians that they own and operate that keep our state down.

“We want to take the energy and frustration that people have, the most West Virginians have for Senator Manchin and that machine, for politicians on both sides of the aisle that are serving our out of state corporate millionaires and billionaires, and give them an opportunity to take action in their communities,” said Smith.

Manchin has upset Democrats in West Virginia by opposing the For the People Act in the last year. He favors the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. He still wants to keep the filibuster, which has upset people. Manchin is against the massive social infrastructure bill saying he wants to build the roads, bridges, and highways, but he does not want to lump $3 trillion worth of childcare and Pre-K and other things into a physical infrastructure bill. Manchin has also opposed a $15 minimum wage and a wealth tax.