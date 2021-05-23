‘We’re giving it the old college try’ Sen. Capito discusses President Biden’s infrastructure bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is the Republican lead for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill and how they are trying to aim for bipartisanship on the bill.

“We’re giving it the old college try,” said Sen. Capito.

While Biden wants to spend $2.3 trillion on the bill, Republicans, including Capito, want to spend $568 million. Capito says the infrastructure bill should only include roads, bridges, water, airports, rails and broadband. While Biden agrees with this, he’s also added several social infrastructures such as Medicaid, home health, building schools and homes.

