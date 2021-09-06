‘We’re sick of it’: Delegate talks about the importance of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Delegate Mike Pushkin of Kanawha County is also the President of the American Federation of Musicians Local 136. He talks about the return of Live on the Levee over this summer and how COVID-19 is affecting future events such as sports events.

Pushkin emphasizes the importance of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so these events can continue.

“I understand. It’s gone on for so long. We’re sick of it. We’re sick of talking about it, hearing about it, but I’m sick of being sick. I’m sick of seeing the numbers go up. I’m sick of hearing about people I know being hospitalized. We’ve got to do a better job of explaining the only way we get through it is to get shots,” said Pushkin.

As of Sunday, Sept. 5, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had not issued another mask mandate statewide, but 26 out of 55 counties have mask mandates for schools K-12.

“I think it’s really going to take some tougher decisions from the top, from the governor’s office. The virus doesn’t recognize county boundaries. And I think it’s going to take some strong leadership and the right direction right now,” said Pushkin.