West Virginia coal power plants, National Recovery Month and Build Back Better on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now)— President Joe Biden is expected to talk Monday morning on the importance of raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government's borrowing cap.

The United States risks a potentially catastrophic default if a mid-October deadline is not met. If that cap is not raised by Oct. 18, the U.S. probably will face a financial crisis and economic recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.