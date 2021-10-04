West Virginia coal power plants, National Recovery Month and Build Back Better on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode on Inside West Virginia Politics, host Mark Curtis and guests discuss a variety of topics important to the Mountain State, including the possibility of extending three West Virginia coal-fired power plants until 2040, National Recovery Month, and the support of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
Guests on this week’s episode include Chris Hamilton, President of the West Virginia Coal Association, Karan Ireland from the West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club, Chelsea Carter, Director of Services at Brighter Futures, which is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, and Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action.
