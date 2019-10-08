West Virginia Education, Legislative Scorecard, and Childhood Cancer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we take a look at some upcoming programs in schools in West Virginia, we talk to Americans for Prosperity-WV Chapter about their 2019 Legislative Scorecard, and we talk to a high school student and cancer survivor about working with Sen. Manchin.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

First Lady Cathy Justice talks “Communities in Schools” Program

West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice discusses the ongoing “Communities in Schools” Program

WV BOE President talks “Statewide Listening Tour”

West Virginia Board of Education President Dave Perry discusses the boards “Statewide Listening Tour”

Americans for Prosperity-WV Chapter releases 2019 Legislative Scorecard

Jason Huffman, of Americans for Prosperity-WV Chapter discusses their 2019 Legislative Scorecard

Nick Spence, High School Cancer Patient, works with Sen. Manchin on cancer

issues.

Nick Spence, a student at George Washington High School and a cancer patient, talks about working with Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) on cancer issues.