West Virginia hospitals suffer from financial ‘shortfall’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, says many West Virginia hospitals in our area have been suffering a financial “shortfall” of $400 million between March 2020 and March 2021.

The latest COVID-19 aid bill from Congress provides $8.3 billion for hospitals nationwide and it couldn’t come soon enough. Kaufman says a lot of revenue was lost to hospitals during the early pandemic after non-emergency procedures were shut down.

According to Kaufman, three out of four West Virginians have insurance through either Medicare, Medicaid, or PEIA. Kaufman says these insurances pay below the cost of care and the coverage is reimbursing the provider at less than cost.

At this time, a bill in the West Virginia Legislature will address how to manage the gap to help pay for hospitals. Another bill would also stop non-state agencies from enrolling in PEIA and a third bill that would require PEIA to raise its rates to the medicare level on the in-patient side.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.