West Virginia man shares his COVID-19 near-death experience

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Luke Farley, the Secretary-Treasurer and Legal Counsel for the Teamsters Union, shares his experience with COVID-19 and how he nearly died from the virus a year ago.

Farley says he caught the virus and ended up in the hospital, in the intensive care unit for two weeks and was put on high-flow oxygen and almost died. “I couldn’t walk from me to you [referring to Mark Curtis in the studio] and I would just be out of breath. I ended up with pneumonia, and it was just horrible.”

