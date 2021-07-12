West Virginia man shares his COVID-19 near-death experience

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Luke Farley, the Secretary-Treasurer and Legal Counsel for the Teamsters Union, shares his experience with COVID-19 and how he nearly died from the virus a year ago.
Farley says he caught the virus and ended up in the hospital, in the intensive care unit for two weeks and was put on high-flow oxygen and almost died. “I couldn’t walk from me to you [referring to Mark Curtis in the studio] and I would just be out of breath. I ended up with pneumonia, and it was just horrible.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.