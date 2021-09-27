West Virginia politics book talks advocacy for domestic violence prevention

CHARLETON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, WOWK 13 News Anchor Lily Bradley joins our host and Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis and guest Attorney and former family court judge Mike Kelly in the discussion of the reality of West Virginia’s politics through his new book “Marrow Bone.” While the book follows fictitious scenarios, many of the issues behind those scenarios are reality.

One of these follows a story of a murdered social worker who had advocated for change to stop domestic violence. Kelly says domestic violence is a “scourge” in the Mountain State, affecting people across all income classes in every county. Bradley has worked with the YWCA’s Girls’ Night Out, an outreach through the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program that WOWK 13 News helps sponsor, and adds that domestic abuse does not discriminate.

Kelly says having courts that take a specific focus on issues involving domestic situations and/or drug abuse helps to protect victims of domestic violence from their abusers before the danger of their situation escalates and/or helps drug users break their addictions.

“All we see usually in domestic violence cases is the worst ones – when there’s a shooting… What goes under the radar is what happens every day, the activities that lead up to that shooting,” Kelly said.

Those seeking help can contact the following organizations:

The Drug Helpline: https://drughelpline.org/ or 1-844-289-0879

Help4WV: https://www.help4wv.com/

Charleston area Emergency Shelter & 24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-681-8663

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/